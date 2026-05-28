Two people were injured in Amritsar's Kot Atma Ram area after a minor parking dispute escalated into a firing incident. The clash occurred between the families of a retired police inspector and another resident, police said.

Two people were injured after a minor dispute over a parking arrangement escalated into a firing incident in the Kot Atma Ram area of Amritsar on Thursday, police said.

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According to the police, the altercation broke out between the families of a retired police inspector and another resident.

Police Detail Altercation

Sharing details of the incident, ACP Ravinder Singh said, "Today, at 1:30 pm, we received information that a firing incident happened in the Kot Atma Ram area, due to which two people were injured. Upon our arrival at the spot, we got to know that retired Inspector Tejinder Singh, who has a house there, and Jaipal Singh, who is living in a different lane, were involved."

The police official stated that the dispute began when Jaipal Singh's son parked his vehicle inappropriately. "It appears that his son had parked his Thar SUV right in front of the other vehicle. When Inspector Tejinder Singh objected to this parking arrangement, Jaipal Singh's son confronted him.

From there, ACP Ravinder Singh further detailed a violent clash over a parking dispute in the area, confirming that two individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the altercation.

Two Injured in Crossfire

Summarising the incident and the police action, ACP Ravinder Singh stated, "During the altercation, a bullet fired by Tejinder Singh struck one of his paying guests, Narender Singh's leg... After this, again, Tejinder Singh fired, which struck Jaipal Singh's leg... Upon arrival, we immediately took both injured to the hospital... "

The ACP further informed that both parties involved in the dispute had resorted to fighting.

Investigation Underway

Highlighting the progress of the investigation, he said, "We took custody of the DVR footage, and initiated appropriate legal proceedings against the involved parties... Both sides fired bullets. Both are injured individuals out of danger..." (ANI)