Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya confirmed a suspected Ebola case from Congo tested negative. He urged the public not to panic and rely on official health department updates, dispelling fears of a potential outbreak in the state.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Thursday quelled public anxiety regarding a potential Ebola outbreak in the state, confirming that a suspected case involving a traveller from the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested negative for the virus. The announcement came via a statement released on social media, aiming to prevent the spread of misinformation and panic among the public.

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In an X post, Pansheriya urged the citizens not to panic and rely on the information provided by the Health Department to stay away from any rumours. "The report of a suspected patient of the infectious disease Ebola virus originating from Congo has come back negative. Citizens are requested not to harbour any kind of fear or panic and to stay away from rumours, relying only on the official information provided by the Health Department," he said.

WHO Declares Public Health Emergency

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The number of cases linked to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to rise, with 1,077 suspected cases reported since the outbreak began, including 246 deaths, the Congolese government said on Wednesday. According to DPA, 121 infections had been confirmed in the laboratory, including 17 fatal cases. The World Health Organisation believes the actual figure is significantly higher as the outbreak in Ituri province, on the border with Uganda and South Sudan, went unnoticed for weeks, and not all cases are being reported.

About The Ebola Virus

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. (ANI)