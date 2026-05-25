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Karnataka Rain Alert: Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Forecast Across State for 7 Days; Check Here
The weather department has predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms across Karnataka for the next seven days, with Bengaluru expecting moderate showers while Hampi and Vijayanagara face heavy downpours under Yellow Alert conditions.
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Heavy rain with thunderstorms and gales for 7 days
Karnataka's pre-monsoon season is in full swing. The weather department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) have jointly forecast heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds across the state for the next seven days.
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Hailstorms with thunderstorms in some isolated areas of North Interior
Coastal districts will likely see heavy thunderstorms for the next four days. Some parts of North Interior Karnataka might even get hailstorms on May 25. Due to this weather, a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for today and tomorrow. However, the forecast shows no rain on May 28 and 30.
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Bengaluru weather report
Bengaluru and its nearby areas will have partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. The weather department says clouds are expected to gather and become dense every afternoon or evening.
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Maximum temperature 32°C
Some parts of Bengaluru are set to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms. During the downpour, strong winds could hit speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. For the next two days, the city's maximum temperature will be around 32°C and the minimum will be 22°C.
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Rain in Vijayanagara district
Heavy rains on Saturday night and Sunday morning threw normal life out of gear in Vijayanagara district. In world-famous Hampi, rainwater flooded the roads leading to monuments, disrupting tourist movement. Visitors had to walk through water to see the sights and were angry with the tourism and district administration for the poor drainage system.
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