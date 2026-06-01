Karnataka Rain Alert: 7-Day Wet Spell, Heavy Rain and Hail Forecast Issued; Check
Karnataka Rain Alert: Karnataka is set for a turbulent weather week, with thunderstorms, hail and heavy rainfall forecast across several districts. While the monsoon may arrive weakly, weather activity is expected to intensify in the coming days
Monsoon Expected to Arrive Weakly, Strengthen Later
Karnataka is likely to witness a delayed and relatively weak onset of the southwest monsoon around June 4. Weather experts indicate that the monsoon may gradually strengthen between June 7 and June 8, particularly over the coastal and Malnad regions.
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Current estimates suggest that coastal districts could receive monsoon rains around June 7, while the hilly Malnad belt may experience the onset between June 7 and June 8. Concerns remain among farmers due to expectations of below-normal monsoon activity during the initial phase of the season.
To help address potential water shortages, authorities are encouraging farmers to make use of government-supported rainwater harvesting and farm-well water conservation schemes. Agricultural officials have advised farmers to contact local agriculture departments to take advantage of available subsidies and support programs.
Thunderstorms and Rain Forecast Across Several Districts
Weather conditions are expected to remain unstable across much of Karnataka over the next few days. Northern interior districts are unlikely to see significant temperature changes, but thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 40–50 kmph and light rainfall are forecast between June 1 and June 4.
In the coastal belt, including areas near Kasaragod, alternating sunshine and cloud cover are expected. Isolated evening and nighttime thunderstorms may develop over the foothills, while coastal regions could receive late-night showers.
Residents of Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru have been advised to stay alert as evening and nighttime thunderstorms are likely. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Shivamogga.
Northern districts such as Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot and Vijayapura may witness scattered thunderstorms from June 1 onward. Cloudy weather is expected elsewhere, with the possibility of rainfall extending to Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi if atmospheric conditions become more favorable.
Meanwhile, southern interior districts including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru are expected to receive evening and nighttime thundershowers.
Heavy Rainfall and Hail Warning Issued
Meteorological data indicates the possibility of intense weather events across parts of Karnataka in the coming days. Forecasts point to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in some locations, while isolated areas could receive rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm.
The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by hail in vulnerable regions. Such conditions could lead to localized disruptions, waterlogging and potential damage to crops.
With rapidly changing atmospheric patterns influencing weather systems across the state, authorities are closely monitoring developments. Residents and farmers have been advised to stay updated with official forecasts and take necessary precautions as Karnataka enters a potentially active phase of the monsoon season.
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