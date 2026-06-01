Karnataka is likely to witness a delayed and relatively weak onset of the southwest monsoon around June 4. Weather experts indicate that the monsoon may gradually strengthen between June 7 and June 8, particularly over the coastal and Malnad regions.

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Current estimates suggest that coastal districts could receive monsoon rains around June 7, while the hilly Malnad belt may experience the onset between June 7 and June 8. Concerns remain among farmers due to expectations of below-normal monsoon activity during the initial phase of the season.

To help address potential water shortages, authorities are encouraging farmers to make use of government-supported rainwater harvesting and farm-well water conservation schemes. Agricultural officials have advised farmers to contact local agriculture departments to take advantage of available subsidies and support programs.