A government school teacher in Kerala's Kozhikode accused of sexually harassing female students during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp is currently absconding. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, following complaints from multiple students.

The incident came to light after female students revealed their trauma during a counselling session held days after the NSS camp. The students told authorities that the teacher had behaved inappropriately and sexually harassed them during the camp activities.

Students speak up during counselling session

According to the complaint, the teacher repeatedly touched the students inappropriately. Three female students have formally lodged complaints, detailing the sexual assault they allegedly faced during the camp.

In addition, another student, who did not attend the NSS camp, later informed authorities that she had faced similar behaviour from the same teacher earlier. This strengthened the case against him.

Teacher identified, case registered under POCSO

Police have identified the accused as Mohammed Ismail, aged 45, a native of Koduvally who was staying at Pookode. He joined the government higher secondary school last year and was in charge of the school’s NSS unit.

The Thamarassery police registered a case against him under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said the student’s statement was recorded in detail before registering the case.

Accused absconding, police search continues

After the case was registered, the accused teacher reportedly went into hiding. Police confirmed that he has been absconding since then and efforts are under way to trace and arrest him.

Officials said further action would be taken once the accused is taken into custody. Authorities have also assured that steps will be taken to support the affected students and ensure their safety.