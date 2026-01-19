Jammu and Kashmir Latest Weather Update: Freezing Nights and Snowfall Alert Issued
Jammu and Kashmir remains under intense winter conditions on 19 January as sub-zero temperatures, cloudy skies, and the ongoing Chillai Kalan period continue to affect daily life across the region.
Severe Cold Grips the Region
Jammu and Kashmir continued to face harsh winter conditions on 19 January as temperatures remained extremely low across the Union Territory. Several areas, especially in the Kashmir Valley, recorded sub-zero night temperatures. The intense cold affected daily life, with freezing mornings and limited outdoor activity.
Chillai Kalan at Its Peak
The ongoing Chillai Kalan, the coldest 40-day winter phase, kept the region firmly under an icy spell. During this period, water bodies partially freeze and heating demand rises sharply. Residents relied heavily on traditional heating methods as cold winds and biting chill dominated both day and night.
Cloudy Skies and Weather Change
Skies remained mostly cloudy on 19 January, signaling a shift in weather conditions. Meteorological officials indicated the influence of a western disturbance, increasing chances of light rain in lower areas and snowfall in higher reaches. This change followed a prolonged dry spell across the region.
Snowfall Likely in Coming Days
Looking ahead, weather conditions are expected to turn wetter with intermittent rain and snowfall over the next few days. Higher-altitude regions may witness fresh snowfall, potentially affecting travel and road connectivity. Authorities advised residents and tourists to stay alert and follow weather advisories closely
