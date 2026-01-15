Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today: Cold Wave Hits Valley with Sub-Zero Temperatures and Fog
On January 15, Jammu & Kashmir experiences a cold winter day with freezing valley nights, foggy plains, and chilly daytime temperatures. Residents are advised to stay warm and cautious while traveling.
Much of Jammu and Kashmir continues to face a deep winter chill today, with partly cloudy skies and occasional sunshine across several areas. Despite brief sunny spells, temperatures remain low, keeping the overall feel cold. The weather stays calm and dry, but warmth is limited, especially in the Kashmir Valley.
Nights and early mornings are particularly harsh, with frost forming in many places. Several districts in the Valley are reporting sub-zero temperatures, making mornings biting cold. Srinagar and surrounding towns remain under cold wave conditions, and residents are waking up to icy air and frozen surfaces.
In the Jammu region, cold conditions are being made worse by dense fog. Early mornings and evenings are seeing reduced visibility, especially across plains and highways. Commuters are advised to drive carefully, as fog combined with cold roads can make travel slow and challenging.
Through the day, valley temperatures are expected to stay near freezing, while higher reaches remain extremely cold and snow-covered. No widespread snowfall is expected today, and dry weather should dominate. However, the persistent cold means heavy winter clothing remains essential across the region.
