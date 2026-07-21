The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until July 23. Authorities have cautioned that the ongoing weather system could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides and overflowing rivers across vulnerable regions.

According to the forecast, the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian are expected to receive between 50 mm and 100 mm of rainfall on Tuesday morning, followed by another round of lighter showers on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department said the Pir Panjal range and Chenab Valley are likely to experience the most intense rainfall, while south Kashmir could witness short spells of torrential rain.