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Jammu And Kashmir Weather LATEST Update: Red Alert Issued, Heavy Rain May Trigger Flash Floods Till July 23
Jammu And Kashmir Weather LATEST Update: Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness intense rainfall over the next few days, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for several districts. Authorities have warned of flash floods, landslides
IMD Issues Red Alert as Heavy Rain Intensifies
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until July 23. Authorities have cautioned that the ongoing weather system could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides and overflowing rivers across vulnerable regions.
According to the forecast, the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian are expected to receive between 50 mm and 100 mm of rainfall on Tuesday morning, followed by another round of lighter showers on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department said the Pir Panjal range and Chenab Valley are likely to experience the most intense rainfall, while south Kashmir could witness short spells of torrential rain.
Flood Advisory Issued as Rivers Expected to Rise
Following the IMD's warning, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department released a flood advisory for south Kashmir, particularly for areas within the Jhelum river basin.
Officials warned that the expected rainfall could lead to a rapid increase in water levels in rivers, streams, nallahs and mountain channels, especially in higher-altitude and hilly regions. Residents have been advised to avoid riverbanks, flood-prone locations and unnecessary travel through vulnerable areas. Tourists, transporters and local residents have also been urged to closely follow official weather updates.
The advisory added that although the Jhelum River and its major tributaries remained below danger levels on Monday evening, water levels are expected to rise as rainfall continues.
Widespread Rain Brings Relief but Authorities Urge Caution
Rainfall was recorded across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions on Monday. Sopore received the highest rainfall in Kashmir with 55.4 mm, while Poonch topped the Jammu division with 66 mm. Srinagar also recorded significant rainfall of 45.6 mm during the past 24 hours.
The showers brought welcome relief from the recent spell of hot weather, although humidity remained high in several areas. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, while Jammu city reported 29.8 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has advised farmers to temporarily suspend irrigation and other agricultural activities for the next three to four days due to the risk of heavy rain and waterlogging.
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