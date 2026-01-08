- Home
- India
- Jaipur Weather LATEST Update: Pink City Grapples With Dense Fog, Cold Wave; IMD Issues Alert
Jaipur Weather LATEST Update: Pink City Grapples With Dense Fog, Cold Wave; IMD Issues Alert
Jaipur Weather LATEST Update: Dense fog, cold wave continue in Rajasthan. Visibility less than 50 meters in many districts, including Jaipur, Sikar. IMD issued cold day, fog warning for 4 districts. The cold is likely to persist for next 3-5 days
Rajasthan Weather
Rajasthan Weather Update: Severe cold and dense fog are hitting most of Rajasthan, including Jaipur. Visibility in many areas dropped below 50 meters, disrupting daily life.
Why is there such dense fog in and around Jaipur?
Dense fog covered Jaipur for a second straight day. Low wind and high humidity are preventing it from clearing, keeping it chilly.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: A cold wave continues in Jaipur. Visibility is low due to fog. pic.twitter.com/Mgh0KENI4f
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 8, 2026
Why is it "bone-chillingly cold" in Sikar?
Sikar is one of the coldest spots in Rajasthan, with a minimum temperature of 4.5°C recorded in the last 24 hours.
Which districts have fog and cold day warnings?
The weather department has issued a cold day and dense fog warning for Bundi, Karauli, Kota, and Sawai Madhopur for Thursday.
What is a cold day?
According to the IMD, a cold day is declared when the maximum temperature drops 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal, a situation now seen in many Rajasthan districts.
How much worse can the weather get in the next 3-5 days?
The forecast suggests the cold wave will persist for 3-5 days. An orange fog alert is in effect for mornings.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.