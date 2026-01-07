Madhya Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Severe Cold Witnessed In Bhopal; Check Forecast
Madhya Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Severe cold and dense fog have badly affected daily life in many states including North India, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi. Bhopal is experiencing terrible winter that it's reminding people of a 100-year cold spell
Madhya Pradesh Weather
Madhya Pradesh has been hit by severe cold for three days. Dense fog covers over half the state. The situation is worst in the capital, Bhopal, reminding residents of a 100-year winter.
Bhopal's Temperature
According to the MP Met Department, Bhopal's minimum temperature was 3.8 degrees and max was 18 in the last 24 hours. The IMD says this is the 6th time in 100 years for such a drop.
Rajgarh
The Met Department reports Rajgarh was the coldest district at 2 degrees, while Khargone was warmest at 9 degrees. A cold wave alert is out for Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Shajapur.
Holidays
Due to severe cold, the education dept declared holidays in many districts until Jan 7. Schools in Indore, Raisen, Gwalior, and Narmadapuram are closed. Timings changed elsewhere.
Fog
In Bhopal, visibility at Rajabhoj Airport was just 100 meters, causing flight cancellations. Trains to Bhopal are running 4-6 hours late. The severe cold will last 2-3 more days.
