Inside Noida International Airport: First Look Ahead Of Inauguration
PM Modi is set to inaugurate Noida International Airport in Jewar today, boosting NCR connectivity with world-class infrastructure, modern facilities, and plans to handle millions of passengers annually.
Grand Terminal Design Inspired by Indian Heritage
The terminal showcases architecture inspired by Varanasi ghats and haveli-style courtyards. Local materials, art, and lattice designs reflect India’s cultural identity.
Spacious Interiors with Natural Light and Ventilation
The airport uses natural light and ventilation to create an open, airy passenger experience. Eco-friendly design elements support sustainability goals.
Designed for Massive Passenger Capacity Growth
The airport will initially handle around 12 million passengers annually. Future expansion plans aim to scale this up significantly in coming years.
Multi-Modal Transport Hub for Seamless Connectivity
The airport is planned as a hub connecting road, rail, metro, and regional transit. This integration will significantly cut travel time for passengers.
Advanced Navigation and All-Weather Operations
Modern Instrument Landing Systems and advanced lighting ensure seamless operations. Flights can operate efficiently regardless of weather or time.
Dedicated Cargo Hub to Boost Logistics
A large cargo zone with integrated terminals and warehouses is part of the project. It aims to strengthen logistics and trade capacity in the region.
3,900-Metre Runway for Wide-Body Aircraft
The long runway is designed to handle large aircraft like Boeing 777s. It supports smooth, round-the-clock flight operations in all conditions.
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