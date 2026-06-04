West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced Kolkata will get a Water Metro. The state will join the Sagarmala 2 programme, preparing project proposals worth Rs 22,700 crore for maritime infrastructure, coastal development, and a new deep-sea port.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced that Kolkata will be connected through a Water Metro system, making it the 18th city in India to adopt the water-based urban transport network, while also outlining major maritime and infrastructure expansion plans under the Centre's Sagarmala 2 programme.

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Addressing a press conference, CM Adhikari said the state government has decided to actively participate in Sagarmala 2 and is preparing project proposals worth Rs 22,700 crore over the next five years, focusing on coastal development, fishing infrastructure, island development and other maritime initiatives. "Kolkata will be connected through a Water Metro system, making it the 18th city in India to adopt this mode of transport. The previous government did not actively participate in several key projects of the Central Government. As a result, we missed the opportunity to be part of the Sagarmala 1 programme. However, yesterday, the PM approved the Sagarmala 2 programme, and we have decided to join the scheme. We are preparing project proposals worth Rs 22,700 crore for implementation over the next five years," he said.

Infrastructure and Tourism Boost

"These projects will focus on coastal fishing infrastructure, island development, and other maritime initiatives. During yesterday's review meeting, the proposal for an underground tunnel was also discussed. Additionally, 44 new jetties are planned to be constructed, and we received 41 NOCs today... Beach restoration projects for Sagar Island have also been sanctioned under the programme. We have begun planning to promote the Sagar Mela on an international scale and establish it as a globally recognised event," he further added.

New Deep-Sea Port Project

The Chief Minister further said the government is also working on strengthening port connectivity and has proposed an alternative site for the deep-sea port project after concluding that development at Tajpur is no longer feasible.

He further said the government has around 1,700 acres of land available, about 10 km beyond Tajpur, for the project and added that discussions had been held with the Managing Director (MD) of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Karan Adani, on the matter.

Port Security and City Development

"In the Kolkata Port area, illegal activities occurred due to a lack of coordination between the CISF and the Kolkata Police. We have decided to hold a coordination meeting every month. All illegal activities will be stopped. In Kolkata, six Ganga ghats are being built. Beautification has already been completed at two of them. We are planning to create a Shipping Department in West Bengal," he further added.

"Yesterday, I had a meeting with Karan Adani regarding the proposed deep-sea port project at Tajpur. Earlier, the government did not have the required land in its possession. Following the change in government, we are convinced that developing the port at Tajpur is no longer feasible. We have therefore proposed an alternative site. The government currently has 1,700 acres of land available, approximately 10 km beyond Tajpur, which could be considered for the new project," CM Adhikari said.