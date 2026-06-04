Assam's BJP highlighted its environmental work, reclaiming over 25,000 acres of forest land. The party cited eviction drives and restoration efforts as key to wildlife conservation and plans a massive plantation drive for World Environment Day.

On the eve of World Environment Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam highlighted several environmental initiatives undertaken by the state government over the past decade. State BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi stated that the government has prioritised ecological preservation through large-scale forest reclamation and afforestation.

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Forest Reclamation and Restoration Efforts

According to the party, more than 25,000 acres of forest land have been reclaimed from illegal encroachment over the last five years. Detailing specific interventions, the party noted that eviction drives in the Dahikata Reserved Forest of Goalpara in November last year resulted in the clearance of nearly 600 encroachments and the restoration of approximately 1,150 bighas of land. Similar restoration efforts have been reported in the Rengma Reserved Forest of Golaghat, where the government stated that approximately 153 hectares have been recovered for afforestation. Further initiatives have been carried out in the Dhansiri, Daldali, and Laokhowa regions, which officials claim have facilitated wildlife movement and contributed to population growth in protected sanctuaries.

Boost in Wildlife Tourism

The BJP also pointed to the rise in tourism at Kaziranga, Manas National Park, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary as indicators of successful conservation and infrastructure development. Government data cited by the party indicates that visitor numbers in Kaziranga increased from approximately 155,000 to 548,000, which the party credits to enhanced wildlife protection measures.

World Environment Day Plantation Drive

Regarding the upcoming World Environment Day on June 5, Medhi announced that the BJP will conduct a statewide plantation drive. This initiative coincides with the completion of twelve years of the NDA government at the Centre. The party has resolved to plant 10 million saplings, with party workers instructed to plant at least five fruit-bearing trees in every booth as part of the campaign. (ANI)