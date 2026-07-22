INS Malvan Commissioned at Kadamba Naval Base; Indigenous Warship to Hunt Enemy Submarines
Indian Navy commissioned the indigenously built warship INS Malvan at INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar. Built under the Make in India initiative with nearly 80 per cent indigenous technology, the anti-submarine warship strengthens India's maritime.
INS Malvan Commissioned at Karwar Naval Base, Boosting Indian Navy
The Indian Navy achieved another significant milestone on Tuesday with the commissioning of the indigenously built warship INS Malvan at the INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar, Uttara Kannada district.
The commissioning ceremony, held at INS Kadamba, regarded as Asia's largest naval base, marks a major step towards strengthening the Navy's operational capabilities and promoting India's indigenous defence manufacturing.
Built Under the Make in India Initiative
INS Malvan was built at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala under the Central Government's Make in India initiative.
A key highlight of the warship is that nearly 80 per cent of its components and technology are indigenous.
This reflects the growing self-reliance of India's defence sector and reinforces the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Technical Specifications of INS Malvan
INS Malvan has been designed to deliver high operational efficiency with a combination of advanced technology, speed, and combat capability.
The warship measures 78 metres in length, has a beam of 11.26 metres, and a draught of 2.7 metres.
It is capable of achieving a top speed of 25 knots, enabling it to carry out a wide range of maritime operations efficiently.
Crew Strength and Commissioning Ceremony
INS Malvan has a crew complement of 57 personnel, comprising seven officers and 50 sailors, who will operate the warship.
The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior Indian Navy officials, defence personnel, and other dignitaries, marking the formal induction of INS Malvan into the Indian Navy.
Designed for Anti-Submarine Warfare
INS Malvan has been designed primarily for anti-submarine warfare, enabling it to detect, track, and engage enemy submarines operating beneath the sea.
The warship is equipped with the advanced Abhay Sonar system, which is installed beneath the hull.
The system uses sound waves to detect and accurately identify the presence of enemy submarines, significantly enhancing the vessel's underwater surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.
Advanced Defence and Combat Capabilities
INS Malvan is equipped with a 30 mm Naval Surface Gun to counter surface threats and enhance its self-defence capabilities. The warship is also armed with advanced anti-submarine weapons and state-of-the-art systems, significantly strengthening its operational effectiveness in coastal and maritime security missions.
Defence experts say the induction of INS Malvan into the Indian Navy at the INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar is expected to further strengthen India's maritime surveillance and defence capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
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