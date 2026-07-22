The Indian Navy has commissioned 'Malvan', its newest Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, at Karwar. Built by Cochin Shipyard with over 80% indigenous content, the ship is a significant step towards India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

The Indian Navy commissioned Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) on Wednesday. The ceremony was presided over by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. Other senior naval officers, representatives from Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi, and veterans were in attendance.

IAF Chief Praises Navy's Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, "We all understand how maritime security is important for any nation, as maritime routes decide trade and trade decides its destiny. Indian Ocean region is important to us. Indian Navy is playing a vital role in ensuring secure sea lines of communication and trade continues unhindered. With 80% indigenous content in this warship, we will soon realise the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Indian Navy, right from the beginning, adopted this mantra, even though we (IAF) started very late on this track as various sectors take different speeds of time to grow."

"I hope the other two services, especially the IAF, learn the lesson as to how the Navy has got this concept right," he added.

A Milestone in Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

Built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Malvan epitomises India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in modern naval shipbuilding and design. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship exemplifies India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration.

On the occasion, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said, "Today marks another significant milestone in India's maritime journey. With over 80% indigenous content is yet another testimony to India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Malvan becomes first Indian naval ship to be commissioned at Karwar and the seventh ship to be commissioned this year, with another 12 to follow. The ship reflects India's rich heritage."

The commissioning of Malvan marks the continued induction of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water warriors - sleek, swift and proudly Indian, the Defence Ministry said earlier. (ANI)