Indore Weather LATEST Update: Weather to Change With Fog, Rain; Check Forecast
Indore Weather LATEST Update: The weather in Indore will change on January 31, 2026, with a fog and drizzle alert issued along with rain. Get the full weather update and forecast
Weather
The weather in Indore is changing on Jan 31, 2026. IMD predicts temps of 15-18°C min and 26-28°C max. Expect light morning fog, partly cloudy skies, and a chance of drizzle.
Temperature
On Jan 30, Indore's max temp was 27°C. On Jan 31, morning fog may reduce visibility, affecting roads. A weather alert is active for about 40 districts in Madhya Pradesh.
February Weather
From Jan 31 to Feb 3, light to moderate rain may occur in Indore. This could drop temperatures below normal. Humidity will stay between 50-70%, and cloudy days might increase.
AQI
Indore's AQI is at 115, which is in the poor category. The rain might bring some relief from pollution. People are advised to wear warm clothes and use fog lights while driving.
Rain
February might start with rain in Indore. On Feb 1, the max temp could reach 30°C, while rain is likely on Feb 2-3. Sunshine may return from Feb 4. For updates, check mausam.imd.gov.in.
