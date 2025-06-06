- Home
MP's weather is playing games! Rain showers on one hand, scorching heat on the other. From Bhopal and Indore to Jabalpur, some relief, some heat. Will your city see downpours or rising temperatures?
| Published : Jun 06 2025, 09:14 AM
2 Min read
Rain arrived, but the heat's still here!
Pre-monsoon activity is in full swing in Madhya Pradesh. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur experienced light showers, providing some relief. However, hot winds and humidity have returned, causing discomfort.
Where and how much rain fell?
On Thursday, Raisen recorded 24 mm and Ujjain 7 mm of rain. Bhopal also experienced light showers. While clouds gathered over Indore, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram, rainfall remained limited.
Monsoon stalled, but weather is changing
The monsoon is currently stalled near Mumbai, but various weather systems are causing intermittent rain in Madhya Pradesh, indicating its gradual approach.
Why is it still hot after the rain?
Despite light showers, temperatures haven't dropped significantly. Khajuraho recorded the highest at 40.2°C. Humidity and strong sunlight continue to cause discomfort.
5 systems impacting the weather
Cyclonic circulations over southern Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, and central Pakistan, along with troughs, are influencing MP's weather, leading to fluctuating conditions.
Next 72 hours: Rain or shine?
Light to moderate rain is expected in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain divisions over the next three days. Some areas may experience strong winds and thunderstorms. However, the heat will persist.
When will the monsoon arrive?
Meteorologists predict the monsoon's northern limit is near Mumbai and is expected to advance in the next 3-4 days. Bhopal and surrounding districts may see the monsoon around June 10.
Be prepared for heat's return!
Meteorologists warn that temperature drops will be limited despite the rain. Sunny days and cloudy nights may cause confusion. Fluctuating weather is expected from Friday to Sunday.
