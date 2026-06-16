Amid an El Nino-induced rain delay and dam levels at 10.35%, Mumbai's BMC has imposed a 10% water cut. Further restrictions include disconnecting water to construction sites, swimming pools, and imposing a 20% cut for industries.

Due to a delay in rainfall caused by 'El Nino' and a decline in water levels in the dams supplying Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken various precautionary measures to ensure the available water stock lasts longer. As part of this, a 10% water cut has been in effect across Mumbai since 15 May.

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Stricter Measures to Conserve Water

Furthermore, to ensure the conservation of drinking water, necessary restrictions on non-drinking water usage will be imposed starting Wednesday, 17, a release said. Accordingly, water connections for all construction sites will be temporarily disconnected, and the granting of new water connections for construction projects has been suspended. Additionally, water connections for all swimming pools will be temporarily disconnected, it added. A 20% water cut has been implemented for industrial, commercial, and sports club establishments.

The Municipal Corporation administration has issued a clear warning that these measures will be strictly enforced, and stern action will be taken against anyone found misusing or wasting the drinking water supplied by the BMC, it added.

In accordance with the directives of the Water Resources Department of the Government of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated water conservation measures as part of its drinking water management strategy. Accordingly, the Hydraulic Engineer's Department of the BMC has issued a detailed circular outlining the measures to be implemented during the water cut period.

Severity of Water Shortage

Mumbai city and its suburbs currently require approximately 4,664 million litres per Day (MLD) of water. From available sources, the metropolis is supplied with an average of 4,100 MLD daily. Water levels in the dams supplying Mumbai have depleted; as of June 16, the available water stock stands at only 10.35%. With the delay in the monsoon, the BMC faces the challenge of stretching this limited water supply to last as long as possible, it said.

Alternative Water Sources and Conservation Directives

Furthermore, organisations managing public toilets and sanitation facilities are advised to maximize the use of tanker or borewell water and conserve drinking water. For purposes other than drinking, maximum reliance should be placed on wells and borewells.

Water from borewells or wells should be used for activities such as vehicle washing, watering plants in parks, and cleaning roads or premises.

Directive for Major Institutions

The circular also directs establishments such as Central Railway, Western Railway, RCF, HPCL, BPCL, the Navy, MIDC, and BPT to reuse treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs)--including the Colaba STP--for secondary and operational purposes, it added.

The Municipal Corporation administration has also warned that action will be taken against anyone found misusing the drinking water supplied by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (ANI)