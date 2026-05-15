How much more expensive can petrol and diesel get?

According to experts, this ₹3 hike is just a drop in the ocean for oil companies. They will reach a 'no profit-no loss' (Break-Even) point only after petrol prices go up by another ₹28 and diesel by ₹32. If the situation doesn't improve, petrol rates could soon be between ₹120 and ₹125.