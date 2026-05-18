The National Mazdoor Union protested in Vijayawada against the privatisation of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). Union leaders demanded the withdrawal of privatisation plans and warned of statewide protests.

The National Mazdoor Union on Monday staged a protest near the Old Bus Stand in Vijayawada opposing the phased privatisation of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). Union leaders demanded that the government immediately withdraw its attempts to privatise the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) sector.

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Union's Stance on Electric Buses

National Mazdoor Union State Vice President Srinivasa Raju said that they are not opposing the introduction of electric buses. "However, handing over their operations and maintenance to private individuals would amount to privatisation of RTC," he alleged. He demanded that APSRTC itself should operate and manage the electric buses.

Raju stated that RTC garages have now reached a stage where buses are being repaired using advanced laptop-based technology, and the government should recognise the capabilities of RTC employees. He added that the success of the 'Stree Shakti' scheme was possible only because of the hard work of RTC staff.

Further Demands and Warnings

Claiming that APSRTC is achieving an occupancy of six kilometres per litre, which is unmatched in the country, he suggested that the zero-ticket policy in Stree Shakti buses should be withdrawn and tickets should be issued only to male passengers. He warned that an increase in private buses would lead to a rise in road accidents.

Srinivasa Raju said that while RTC had around 54,000 employees at the time of merger with the government, the number has now come down to 43,000. He demanded immediate filling of vacant posts.

Union leaders warned that any further steps towards privatisation would threaten the survival of the RTC institution. They also announced statewide protests with red badges on May 20 and 21.