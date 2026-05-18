Squadron Leader Saanya becomes the IAF's first woman officer to get the Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor qualification. IAF Chief AP Singh also discussed modern warfare, drones, and the need for inter-service coordination for national security.

IAF Gets First Woman Category-A Flying Instructor

Squadron Leader Saanya has created history by becoming the first woman officer to achieve the coveted Category-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

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In a post on X, the IAF said, "Excellence takes flight. Squadron Leader Saanya achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification."

Highlighting her achievement, the Air Force added, "Her achievement embodies dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. A proud milestone for the IAF and an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation."

IAF Chief on Modern Warfare and Drones

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday underlined the role of evolving technology in modern warfare, highlighting the role of Unmanned Aerial (UA) systems, which he said are the extensions of Air power.

Speaking at the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that modern warfare has shifted from concentrated Air power to a decentralised and autonomous way, emphasising the need to adapt. "This topic of drones and UA systems is very relevant. It is a reality. So, there is no denying that the battlefield has shifted. We are shifting from concentrated Air power to a decentralised and autonomous way. We must understand that the Unmanned Aerial (UA) systems are extensions of Air power. There is also reduced risk in terms of human life during the operation. As I said, it is an extension of Air power, so all the rules of Air power will apply when you use the UA system," he said.

Counter-UA Systems a 'Cat-and-Mouse Game'

Speaking about the counter UA systems, he said, "It is like a cat-and-mouse game. When you develop technology in one field, the counter technology has to develop along with it because that is how a game can be played.

Inter-Service Coordination Hailed

He also hailed the coordination between the three services during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. "I think we have done reasonably well in Operation Sindoor, and it was possible because there was coordination. Without a central agency coordinating it, it would not have been possible. We have a structure in place so that every time we are able to counter these things. We will have all three services operating in the same airspace, so there has to be total coordination," he said. (ANI)