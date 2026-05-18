Citing public interest and assurances from the drug regulator, several Retail Pharmacy Associations across India have refused to participate in the nationwide strike called by AIOCD on May 20 over concerns regarding e-pharmacies.

Several Retail Pharmacy Associations across the country have declined to participate in the one-day nationwide strike proposed by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on May 20, citing larger public interest and humanitarian responsibility towards ensuring uninterrupted access to essential medicines, according to sources in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

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E-pharmacy Concerns Under Review, Says Regulator

The strike call was reportedly issued by AIOCD in connection with certain concerns relating to the operation of e-pharmacies. CDSCO sources have stated that representatives of AIOCD had recently met the national drug regulator to present their concerns, following which they were assured that the issues raised are under active review and that the regulatory framework governing the sector is being examined to address legitimate concerns of retail pharmacy stakeholders.

Patient Welfare Trumps Protest, Say Associations

Sources further emphasised that any disruption in the functioning of chemist shops has the potential to cause serious inconvenience to patients, particularly vulnerable groups dependent on regular access to life-saving and essential medicines, besides impacting critical medical supply chains.

Recognising this, several Retail Pharmacy Associations have reviewed the situation and expressed satisfaction over the regulator's constructive response. In view of the ongoing review process and the need to safeguard patient welfare, these associations have categorically declined to support the proposed bandh.

Retail Pharmacy Associations from West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand have voluntarily submitted written assurances that they will not participate in the strike and have committed to ensuring there will be no disruption in the availability of medicines to the public on the proposed day of protest.

Central Drug Regulator official reiterated that public health and patient access to medicines remain paramount, and constructive dialogue remains the preferred mechanism for addressing sectoral concerns while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services for citizens across the country.