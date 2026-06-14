Indian Constitution: Where Is the Original Copy Kept and How Is It Protected
India's Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. It's the longest written constitution in the world. But have you ever wondered where the original, handwritten copy is kept safe? Let's find out.
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Image Credit : Chat gpt
The soul of our democracy
The Constitution is the very soul of Indian democracy. It came into effect on January 26, 1950, the day we celebrate as Republic Day. It's also the world's longest handwritten constitution. So, how have we kept these delicate pages safe for so long?
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A work of art, not just words
Did you know our Constitution wasn't typed? The famous calligrapher Prem Behari Narain Raizada wrote the entire document by hand. Artists beautifully decorated every single page. They created original copies in both Hindi and English, which are now preserved using special technology.
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Safe in a high-tech case
The original handwritten copies are stored in a special room inside the Parliament Library in New Delhi. To protect the parchment paper and ink, they are kept inside a special, transparent case filled with helium gas. Helium is an inert gas, meaning it doesn't react with anything. It pushes out all the oxygen, stopping any germs or fungi from growing and keeping the paper from turning yellow.
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Image Credit : Getty
From old tricks to new tech
Sunlight is a big no-no, as its UV rays can fade the ink. So, the chamber has special lighting. Sensors ensure the environment inside the case stays exactly the same, 365 days a year. Initially, people just wrapped the book in flannel cloth with naphthalene balls. But by the 1990s, they knew this wouldn't work long-term. In 1994, the Indian government signed a deal with the US to learn their preservation methods, which led to these high-tech helium chambers.
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