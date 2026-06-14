4 4 Image Credit : Getty

From old tricks to new tech

Sunlight is a big no-no, as its UV rays can fade the ink. So, the chamber has special lighting. Sensors ensure the environment inside the case stays exactly the same, 365 days a year. Initially, people just wrapped the book in flannel cloth with naphthalene balls. But by the 1990s, they knew this wouldn't work long-term. In 1994, the Indian government signed a deal with the US to learn their preservation methods, which led to these high-tech helium chambers.