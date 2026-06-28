Assam's CID arrested seven people linked to a fraudulent job recruitment racket in the Water Resources Department. The accused cheated youths of lakhs by issuing forged appointment letters, and investigations are ongoing.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam has arrested seven accused persons in connection with the fraudulent job recruitment in the Water Resources Department in Assam, a release said. The CID arrested 7 persons in connection with this.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Organised Racket Cheated Job Seekers

A release by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police said that the accused persons, operating as part of an organised racket, allegedly cheated job-seeking youths of substantial sums of money -- ranging from thousands to lakhs of rupees -- by issuing forged appointment letters, fabricated government seals. The accused persons also were also involved in false recruitment notices in the name of the Water Resources Department.

"Victims were made to believe they were being offered legitimate government employment. A case has accordingly been registered at CID Police Station vide CID PS Case No. 04/25 under Sections 61(2), 318(4), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023," it added.

Seven Arrested in Connection with Scam

"CID Assam has arrested a total of seven accused persons in connection with the case," it added.

"The most recent arrest was that of Gunamoni Baishya, who was apprehended on 27th June 2026 from Nalbari district," as per CPRO.

Investigation Ongoing, Police Issue Warning

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that, investigations are ongoing.

"The public is strongly advised to verify the authenticity of any government recruitment notice through official channels and to refrain from making any payment in exchange for government employment," the CPRO said. (ANI)