Following an IMD forecast, the East Kameng district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued a weather advisory for thunderstorms and heavy rain from June 28 to July 1, warning of landslides and urging residents to stay alert and follow guidelines.

The East Kameng district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall across the district from June 28 to July 1, following a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The advisory has been issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, urging residents to remain alert and strictly adhere to safety guidelines in view of the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

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Safety Advisories and Warnings

Authorities have cautioned that the prevailing weather pattern may trigger landslides, flash floods, and disruption in normal life in vulnerable areas of the district. Residents have been specifically advised to avoid landslide-prone zones, including steep slopes, rocky terrains, and unstable hill sections. The administration has also cautioned people against venturing into rivers and streams for activities such as fishing, bathing, or recreation during the period of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

In addition, the public has been urged not to spread rumours or unverified information related to disasters on social media platforms, as such content may create panic among residents. Citizens have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during spells of heavy rain and high-speed winds to ensure personal safety.

The advisory further recommends that residents use the IMD's Mausam App for receiving timely and localised weather updates to stay informed about changing conditions. People residing near the banks of rivers and streams, as well as those living in low-lying, vulnerable and landslide-prone areas across the district, have been advised to exercise extra caution during the period.

Administrative Directives and Prohibitions

The advisory also stated that random earth cutting and quarrying during the monsoon season have been strictly prohibited to prevent any untoward incidents. The Electricity Department has been directed to take necessary measures to prevent electrocution, while engineering divisions have been instructed to remain activated for landslide-prone areas. The administration has also directed that the general ground and helipad under the Civil Aviation Department be kept clear for emergency operations.

Emergency Preparedness and Helpline

The administration has also circulated a list of 24/7 emergency helpline numbers and key administrative contacts to ensure immediate assistance for residents during any untoward situation arising from the weather conditions. Officials have reiterated that all concerned departments are on alert mode and coordination mechanisms have been activated to handle any emergency situation effectively during the forecast period. (ANI)