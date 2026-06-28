Sidheshwar Pethkar's family in Nanded was lauded by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' for insuring 3,500 villagers as a wedding gift. Pethkar expressed immense pride, saying the PM's recognition validated their effort to blend personal joy with social welfare.

Sidheshwar Pethkar, whose family was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 135th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for providing accident insurance to thousands of villagers as part of a wedding celebration, on Sunday said the recognition from the Prime Minister was a matter of immense pride for the family and their village.

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Speaking to ANI, Pethkar said the acknowledgement had validated the family's effort to contribute meaningfully to society and highlighted how personal celebrations can be turned into acts of public welfare. "It feels like the work we've done has truly succeeded. One thing I really appreciate is that when a young man from a small village makes an effort to do something, and the Prime Minister takes notice and acknowledges it... It is a matter of great pride for us when the Prime Minister speaks about it," he said.

PM Lauds Family for Turning Celebration into Public Welfare

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had highlighted the initiative undertaken by the Pethkar family in Bahadurpura village of Nanded district during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said the family chose to share the joy of a wedding by arranging accident insurance coverage for nearly 3,500 villagers, turning a private celebration into a community welfare initiative.

"In our country, occasions like birthdays, weddings, and family functions are not merely private affairs but celebrations for the entire community. Every family wishes to share its joy with others, and people often give gifts to their guests. Friends, a family in Nanded, Maharashtra, has done something to share their happiness that has become a topic of discussion. The Pethkar family resides in the village of Bahadurpura in Nanded. This family felt that if they were to share their joy, they should offer something that could serve as a support system for a family during difficult times," he said.

"On the occasion of a wedding in their home, the family arranged accident insurance for approximately 3,500 villagers. Each individual was provided with an insurance cover of one lakh rupees. The sentiment behind this initiative is truly touching. The family had observed that households often face severe financial hardship following an accident. During such times, even a little aid turns out to be of great support," he added.

Social Security and Insurance Schemes

PM Modi also noted that 58 crore people have joined the 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana', describing it as a major step in expanding social security coverage. He said the scheme offers accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh for an annual premium of just Rs 20.

"The government is extending this protective shield to crores of families across the country. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana' for an annual premium of just Rs 20 - meaning a premium of only Rs 20 for the entire year - one gets 'accidental insurance' cover of up to Rs 2 lakh. So far, more than 58 crore people have joined this scheme," he said.

The Prime Minister said each beneficiary was provided with an accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, describing the initiative as an example of how personal celebrations can be transformed into opportunities for social welfare. "The sentiment behind this initiative is truly touching. The family had observed that households often face severe financial hardship following an accident. During such times, even a little aid turns out to be of great support," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to take advantage of government-backed insurance schemes, noting that more than 58 crore people have enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, which provides accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh for an annual premium of Rs 20. He further said over 27 crore people had joined the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, under which around 11 lakh families have received assistance amounting to nearly Rs 22,000 crore, urging people to spread awareness about these schemes among their families and communities.