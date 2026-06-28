BJP National President Nitin Nabin urged party workers to prepare for Telangana's municipal polls, stressing service over power. He inaugurated nine new district offices, calling for a 'double-engine government' to ensure the state's development.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin called upon party workers to prepare for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Telangana, saying politics should be guided by service rather than the pursuit of power and urging cadres to work towards bringing the party to power in the state.

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BJP Expands Organisational Footprint

Addressing the inauguration of nine newly established BJP district offices across Telangana, Nabin said the offices would serve as centres of organisation and public service. Describing them as "Sankalp Kendras" (Centres of Resolve) and "Seva Kendras" (Service Centres), he said they reflected the BJP's ideology of "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last."

The BJP inaugurated district offices simultaneously in Rangareddy Rural, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool, which the party described as a record achievement completed in a single day.

Fulfilling Telangana's Aspirations

Nabin paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the martyrs of the Telangana movement and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. He said the aspirations of those who sacrificed for Telangana were yet to be fully realised and asserted that it was the BJP's responsibility to fulfil those aspirations.

Responding to criticism that the BJP was an "outsider" party, Nabin said that when the party had only two Members of Parliament in 1984, one of them was elected from Telangana. He also paid tribute to party workers who, he said, had strengthened the BJP in the state through years of struggle.

Attack on Opposition, Call for Change

Targeting the Congress and regional parties, Nabin alleged that they practised opportunistic politics and treated governance as an instrument to enjoy power. He described the Congress government in Telangana as a failure and urged BJP workers to intensify public outreach by reaching every village and street.

Drawing a comparison with West Bengal, he expressed confidence that Telangana would also witness political change.

Vision for a Developed Telangana

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Nitin Nabin said all 140 crore Indians were moving forward together under his governance. He stated that the Modi government was fulfilling the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

He further said Telangana should become an active partner in the national goal of making India a developed nation and a global leader by 2047. He added that the Central Government remained committed to Telangana's development through central funding and asserted that the state's complete progress would be possible only under a "double-engine government."

BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao, National General Secretary and State In-charge Sunil Bansal, State In-charge Abhay Patil, BJP leaders Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Chandrasekhar Tiwari, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Raj Bhoopal Goud and other party leaders attended the programme.