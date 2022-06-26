Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypolls 2022 results: Counting of votes on, meet the winners

Counting of votes is underway in seven assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies spread across five states and Delhi where by-polls were held on June 23.

The fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided on Sunday as the counting of votes got underway in seven assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies. The bypolls were held on June 23 across five states and Delhi.

Counting got underway at 8 am under tight security cover. Postal ballots are being counted at the moment following which the EVMs would be opened.

Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as the chief minister. Tripura witnessed the highest polling rate of 76.62 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lok Sabha by-elections were held in Rampur and Azamgarh constituencies. In Punjab, bypolls were held for the Sangrur seat. The other constituencies where assembly bypolls were held were Mandar in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, Rajinder Nagar in Delhi and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh.

The resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats respectively necessitated the bypolls. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha members following their election to the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly in the 2022 elections. The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among SP's Dharmendra Yadav, Bhojpuri actor-singer and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' and BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali.

The Sangrur bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections. Mann had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

The disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case led to the by-election in Jharkhand.

In Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, the bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

The by-election in Andhra Pradesh is being held to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February. His younger brother Vikram Reddy is the ruling YSR Congress candidate and he is locked in a contest with BJP's G Bharat Kumar Yadav.

Watch this space as the results unfold

* At the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, Aam Aadmi Party and SAD (Amritsar) candidates are neck and neck. Trends show Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann received 1,00,173 votes while AAP's Gurmail Singh secured 1,00,965 votes.

* In both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, Samajwadi Party candidates are leading. Trends show SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja leading in Rampur over his nearest rival, BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi. In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading over BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.