Image Credit : X

As the struggle for freedom was intensifying, protests were seen erupting all over the country. Foreign imports began increasing into the nation, there was a threat to the domestic sale of goods, especially cloth. Indians began opposing the sale of imported cloth and relying on handmade khadi and national fabrics. This picture was taken during one such protest in September 1930.

(In Picture: Freedom Fighter Lies In Front of a Cartload of Imported British Cloths Being Taken to be Sold In Bombay)