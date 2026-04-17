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Indian Railways Dominates World Rankings with 6 Longest Platforms, Hubballi Junction Tops the List
India dominates global rail infrastructure with 6 of the world’s 7 longest railway platforms. Hubballi Junction tops the list, followed by Gorakhpur, showcasing Indian Railways’ massive scale.
Did you know where the world's longest railway platform is?
Hubballi Junction: The World's Number One
UP's Gorakhpur is in Second Place
Once the world's longest, Gorakhpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh is now second with a 1,366-meter platform. Before Hubballi's new record, Gorakhpur held the top spot and still impresses visitors with its massive structure.
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Bilaspur and Jhansi Make it to the Top 7
Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Junction is sixth with a 1,055-meter platform, making it one of India's busiest stations. In seventh place is Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction in UP, with a platform length of 1,050 meters.
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