Travel Diaries | Ten Refreshing Cities for a Summer Escape in India
As temperatures soar across India, travellers are seeking cooler destinations for a summer escape.From Himalayan hill stations like Manali and Shimla to misty retreats such as Munnar and Kodaikanal, these cities offer refreshing weather.
Best Summer Escape Destinations in India
As temperatures rise across most parts of India during April to June, travellers naturally look for destinations that offer cooler weather, fresh air, and a relaxing escape from the scorching heat.
Fortunately, India is home to several beautiful hill stations, green valleys, and coastal retreats that provide the perfect summer break.
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Shimla remains one of India’s most popular summer getaways.
Surrounded by pine-covered hills and colonial architecture, the town offers pleasant weather, scenic walks along Mall Road, and stunning viewpoints.
It is ideal for families and first-time hill station travellers.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Manali is a favourite for those seeking both adventure and relaxation.
With snow-capped peaks in the distance, river views, and activities like paragliding and trekking, it offers a refreshing escape from the heat.
The cool mountain air makes it perfect for a long summer stay.
Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh
Known for their peaceful environment and Tibetan influence, Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj offer a calm retreat.
Surrounded by the Dhauladhar range, these destinations are perfect for travellers looking for spirituality, nature, and cool weather.
Nainital, Uttarakhand
Centered around the beautiful Naini Lake, Nainital is a charming hill station with boating, scenic walks, and pleasant weather.
The cool breeze and surrounding hills make it a popular choice for short summer trips.
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
Often called the “Queen of Hills,” Mussoorie is known for its misty mornings, colonial charm, and panoramic views of the Himalayas.
The pleasant climate and easy accessibility make it a favourite weekend escape.
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Ooty offers a refreshing break in South India with its tea gardens, eucalyptus forests, and cool climate.
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway adds a scenic touch to the journey, making it a memorable experience.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Known as the “Princess of Hill Stations,” Kodaikanal is famous for its serene lakes, mist-covered cliffs, and waterfalls.
The cool temperatures and peaceful surroundings make it ideal for relaxation.
Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a lush green paradise filled with coffee plantations and waterfalls. While not as cold as northern hill stations, it still offers a refreshing climate and beautiful landscapes.
Munnar, Kerala
Munnar’s rolling tea gardens, misty hills, and cool breeze make it one of Kerala’s best summer escapes. It is perfect for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.
Shillong, Meghalaya
Shillong stands out for its clean air, waterfalls, and consistently pleasant weather. The Northeast gem is one of the coolest destinations in India during summer.
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