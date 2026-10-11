Income tax officials found 3,877.5 grams of gold jewellery during a raid at Ankur Sharma's family house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The gold was worth around ₹1.46 crore.

The family explained that they collected these jewels over many generations. They said the gold included ancestral property and gifts from weddings and family functions. But the officials did not accept the source for a part of the jewellery. They added ₹20.45 lakh each to the income of three family members.

The Delhi Income Tax Appellate Tribunal heard this case. The tribunal checked the family's financial status and ordered the removal of this income addition. So, can you keep unlimited gold at home?