Important alert for pensioners: Complete verification by May 31 to avoid disruption
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has provided another opportunity for pensioners who have not yet completed their annual physical verification, extending the deadline to May 31, 2025.
| Published : May 16 2025, 11:52 AM
1 Min read
Pension Update 2025
Important news for pensioners. Those who haven't completed their physical verification under the social security pension must do so by May 31, 2025, or risk pension suspension.
Pension Update
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has extended the annual physical verification deadline for social security pension beneficiaries to May 31, 2025.
2025 Pension Update
Pensioners can complete their annual physical verification via e-Mitra kiosk, e-Mitra Plus center, or 'Rajasthan Social Pension and Aadhaar Face' mobile app.
Important news for pensioners
If facing biometric verification issues, pensioners can visit the sub-divisional office with their PPO, Aadhaar, or Jan Aadhaar card.
Pensioners Pension Update 2025
For any issues with annual physical verification, pensioners can contact the Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Municipal Commissioner, or the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.
