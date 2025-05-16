Bengaluru experienced its fourth consecutive day of heavy rainfall, causing widespread disruption. Roads were waterlogged, leading to traffic snarls and difficulties for commuters. Several trees and branches were also downed due to the strong winds.

The city continued to experience heavy pre-monsoon showers for the fourth consecutive day, with central and northern parts of Bengaluru receiving particularly intense rainfall on Thursday night.

The rain, which began on Wednesday night, continued steadily until Thursday morning. Thursday saw typical sunny weather during the day, with cloudy conditions developing in the afternoon. However, around 9 pm, heavy downpours commenced. Areas affected include Majestic, Malleshwaram, Gandhinagar, Chamarajpet, Double Road, Shantinagar, MG Road, Vidhana Soudha, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Jakkur, Horamavu, Banaswadi, Sampangirama Nagar, Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Peenya Industrial Area, Pulakeshinagar, and Silk Board.

The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on roads, causing difficulties for commuters. Strong winds also resulted in fallen trees and branches in over 10 locations, further disrupting traffic. Traffic jams were reported in Hebbal, Mekhri Circle, RT Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Jakkur, and Banaswadi, leaving commuters stranded in the rain. Waterlogging was particularly severe on white-topping roads, where the water failed to drain properly.

Rainfall amounts: Pulakeshinagar recorded the highest rainfall at 3 cm, followed by Jakkur (2.5 cm), Banaswadi (1.6 cm), Horamavu (1.4 cm), Sampangirama Nagar (1.2 cm), Peenya (1.1 cm), and Shettyhalli (1 cm). The Meteorological Department has predicted that the rain is likely to continue on Friday.