Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) says AP will also see a mix of sun and rain. MD Prakhar Jain stated that on April 21, some places will face intense heat while others will get rain with thunderstorms. He noted that Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, and Rayalaseema districts will likely record maximum temperatures. A severe heatwave is predicted for 46 mandals and a heatwave for 29 mandals, with 289 mandals seeing temperatures above 40 degrees. At the same time, a trough effect will bring light to moderate rain with lightning to parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. Light showers with lightning are also expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts.