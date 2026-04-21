Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Weather Turns Unpredictable; IMD Issues Rain Warning
Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: A sudden shift in weather has brought rain clouds over Telangana, with the Meteorological Department warning of heavy showers, gusty winds, and lightning across several districts from afternoon to night
Sudden Weather Shift Brings Rain Alert
Telangana is witnessing an abrupt change in weather conditions, with cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall expected through the day. Forecasts indicate thundershowers accompanied by lightning, especially from the afternoon to late evening hours. The change is likely to bring temporary relief from heat but may also disrupt daily routines.
Districts Likely to Be Affected
Rainfall is expected across multiple regions, including Hyderabad and surrounding districts such as Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Medchal. Other districts on alert include Yadadri, Jangaon, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, and Gadwal. Adverse weather conditions are also predicted in Wanaparthy, Mulugu, Bhadradri, and Mahabubabad, with strong winds adding to the impact.
Safety Advisory Issued for Residents
Authorities have cautioned people against venturing outdoors unnecessarily during storm activity. Strong winds and lightning pose risks, especially near trees, electric poles, and old or weak structures. Farmers and motorists are advised to remain alert and take precautions to avoid damage or accidents during sudden weather changes.
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