The Tamil Nadu government signed an MoU with the Union Government to implement Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. Witnessed by CM Joseph Vijay and Union Minister CR Patil, the pact aims to boost drinking water infrastructure and ensure safe water access statewide.

TN and Centre sign MoU for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

In a major step toward strengthening rural and urban water infrastructure, the Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Government to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 (Uyir Neer Iyakkam) across the state. The agreement was signed via video conferencing in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil. Senior officials from both the State and Union Governments participated in the virtual signing ceremony.

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According to an official statement, the agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening drinking water infrastructure and ensuring sustainable access to safe and adequate drinking water for households across Tamil Nadu. The newly launched Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 aims to further enhance existing water supply systems, improve service delivery, and support long-term water security through highly coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Union Government for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (Life Water Movement) 2.0, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr C Joseph Vijay, and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Mr CR Patil," the official release stated.

CM Vijay's Focus on Basic Amenities

The push for upgraded water systems aligns directly with Chief Minister Vijay's administrative blueprint. In his first speech after taking charge, the Chief Minister had explicitly vowed to direct the state's full attention toward upgrading basic amenities, with a specific focus on essential civic infrastructure.

"My heart tells me that I must give complete attention to education, roads, drinking water facilities, and other essential services. As I said before, I will not touch even a single paisa of the people's money," CM Vijay had earlier asserted, highlighting that social welfare remains a core priority for his administration.

Vow for Transparency and 'White Paper' on DMK Govt

While pushing forward with essential public utilities like water networks, Chief Minister Vijay also promised to release a "white paper" related to the finances of the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state to ensure full transparency.

Expressing his will to run a "transparent government", Vijay noted that he would perform all actions "openly" and accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury.

"After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said.

(ANI)