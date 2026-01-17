IMD Weather Alert: El Nino Effect to Disrupt Summer Pattern in Telangana
Weather Updates: Winter is coming to an end. The sun will start getting stronger from February. However, the Telangana Weatherman has revealed that the weather conditions will be strange this summer.
El Nino's effect on Telangana?
Weather is getting weird, with rain falling out of season. Experts warn this summer will be similar, with unseasonal rains expected due to El Nino's influence.
Rains even this summer
The Telangana Weatherman predicts unseasonal rains in late Feb, March, and April due to El Nino. The first half of summer will see rain with normal heat levels.
Will it be scorching hot this summer?
The Telangana Weatherman warns of extreme heat in the second half of summer (May, June), similar to 2023 levels. Heatwaves will be intense, and the monsoon might be delayed.
SUMMER 2026 PRELIMINARY FORECAST
EL- NINO IS COMING 🔥
The first half of summer which includes Feb 2nd half, March, April will be RAINY and normal summer heat is expected 🌧️
The second half of summer will be DRIER with MASSIVE HEATWAVES expected during May, June 1st half 🔥…
— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 16, 2026
What is El Nino?
Changes in the Pacific Ocean's temperature, known as 'El Nino', cause global weather shifts. This phenomenon reduces rainfall and increases heat in India.
What is La Nina?
La Nina is the opposite of El Nino, where Pacific waters cool down. It brings stronger monsoons and more rain to India, mainly affecting Asia and Australia.
