The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across seven Tamil Nadu districts on Monday due to an active low-pressure system over the southern coastal region and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar. The districts expected to receive intense showers are Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai. Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry is also likely to experience heavy rain spells. Authorities have advised people in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain alert as the weather system continues to draw moisture from the sea.