IAF Recruitment 2026: This is a golden opportunity for young people who dream of participating in the nation's defense and becoming officers in the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) notification. Through this recruitment, they will fill a total of 284 posts in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) departments.

They are conducting this recruitment process for courses starting in January 2028. Both male and female candidates can apply. The online application process started on November 12, 2026. Eligible candidates can visit the official website and submit their forms by December 11, 2026.