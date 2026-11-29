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IAF Recruitment 2026: Youth Gets A Bumper Offer.. Chance To Bag A Job In Indian Air Force
IAF Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) notification. Through this, they will fill 284 posts. Eligible male and female candidates can apply from November 12 to December 11, 2026.
Indian Air Force Jobs
IAF Recruitment 2026: This is a golden opportunity for young people who dream of participating in the nation's defense and becoming officers in the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) notification. Through this recruitment, they will fill a total of 284 posts in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) departments.
They are conducting this recruitment process for courses starting in January 2028. Both male and female candidates can apply. The online application process started on November 12, 2026. Eligible candidates can visit the official website and submit their forms by December 11, 2026.
Educational Qualifications
Flying Branch candidates must have passed 12th standard (Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects). They must have completed a 3-year degree or a 4-year BE/BTech from a recognized university.
For Ground Duty (Technical) posts, candidates must have passed BE/BTech in the relevant engineering discipline (along with Physics and Maths). While qualifications for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) posts vary, the basic qualification remains the same. Graduation is needed for Weapon Systems and Administration, a Commerce/Finance degree for Accounts, and a PG degree for Education posts.
Vacancy Details
They will fill the posts under Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission.
In the Flying Branch - 36 posts
In Ground Duty Technical AE(L), AE(M) - 124 posts
In Ground Duty Non-Technical Weapon System, Administration, Logistics, Accounts, Education, Meteorology departments - 108 posts.
Based on GATE score for Ground Duty (Technical) - 16 posts
Reserved for NCC Special Entry Flying Branch - 16 posts.
Important Dates
Notification release - November 11, 2026
Online application starts - November 12, 2026 (at 11:00 AM)
Last date to apply - December 11, 2026 (up to 11:30 PM)
Online exam date - January 31, 2027
Course starts - January 2028
Age Limit and Marital Status
They will consider the age limit as of January 1, 2028. Candidates applying for the Flying Branch must be between 20 and 24 years old. For those holding a Commercial Pilot License, the maximum age limit is 26 years.
Ground Duty (Technical, Non-Technical) candidates must be between 20 and 26 years old. Also, applicants must be unmarried at the time the course starts. They do not allow marriage during the training period.
How To Apply?
First, candidates should visit the official Air Force website afcat.edcil.co.in.
Then, click on the AFCAT 1/2027 application link.
Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.
Log in with the user ID and password.
Enter personal, educational, and preference details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Check the form carefully once.
Finally, pay the fee and submit the form.
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