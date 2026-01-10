- Home
- India
- Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Saturday Brings Mostly Cloudy Skies with Cool Temperatures
Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Saturday Brings Mostly Cloudy Skies with Cool Temperatures
Planning your Saturday in Hyderabad? Get the full forecast for January 10. Expect mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures (16-25°C), and a light breeze. Read for details!
Hyderabad Weather on Saturday
Hyderabad is expected to see little sunshine with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, January 10. The clouds dominate for most of the day, keeping conditions dull and cool. The cold weather will continue, so it is a good idea to plan your Saturday accordingly.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 16°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 25°C, while the minimum will be close to 16°C. This means the day will start off cool and stay mild through the afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 26°C. With limited sunshine and cloud cover, the day will feel cooler than usual.
On January 10, the sun rose at around 6:48 am and will set at about 5:58 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially during the morning and evening hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.