Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the state government over deteriorating law and order after a hotel owner was shot dead and three others were injured in a firing incident in Churu, stating that criminals no longer fear the law in the state.

Gehlot Slams Deteriorating Law and Order

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state after a fatal firing incident at a luxury hotel in the Bidasar area of Churu left the hotel owner dead and three others critically injured.

Reacting to the incident, Gehlot said on X, "The firing in Churu, which resulted in the death of one individual and left three others injured, has sent shockwaves throughout Rajasthan. It appears that criminals no longer harbour any fear of the law. This kind of brutal killing has instilled a sense of terror among everyone, including the business community."

चूरू में हुई ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग जिसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और तीन व्यक्ति घायल हो गए हैं। इस घटना ने पूरे राजस्थान को हिला कर रख दिया है। अपराधियों को कानून का कोई डर नहीं है। इस प्रकार की नृशंस हत्या ने व्यापारियों समेत सभी को डरा दिया है। कभी चूरू, कभी नागौर, कभी जोधपुर तो… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 3, 2026

He further alleged that such incidents are becoming frequent across the state. "Whether it is Churu, Nagaur, Jodhpur, or any other location, such fearless killings are becoming alarmingly common in Rajasthan. It is high time the Chief Minister at least starts paying attention to the state of governance and law and order," he said.

Details of the Churu Firing Incident

A 35-year-old hotel owner was killed, and three others were injured when miscreants opened indiscriminate fire at a newly launched hotel in Rajasthan's Churu late on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 12:30 am at a hotel located on Sandwa Road. The hotel had been inaugurated on February 23, Police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Unidentified assailants reportedly entered the hotel late at night and suddenly started firing, creating panic at the spot.

The hotel owner sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The three injured persons are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the accused, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)