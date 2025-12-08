Image Credit : Getty

IMD readings showed Sunday’s maximum at just under 34°C, with minimum temperatures a little above 20°C. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 32°C and 34°C through the week, while night temperatures will gradually fall to the 16–19°C range by the weekend. The forecast mentions partly cloudy and hazy mornings early in the week, clearing out by mid-week to reveal brighter sky conditions and slightly colder nights.