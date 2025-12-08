- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is set for dry, steady week, with the IMD expecting clear skies, warm afternoons and cooler nights. Temperatures may dip slightly mid-week, offering pleasant conditions for outdoor activities and daily commuting
The IMD’s weekly forecast indicates that Mumbai will see dry, steady weather with no rain or alerts in place. Clear skies and stable conditions are expected to dominate, allowing residents to experience warm days and cooler nights without major fluctuations.
Temperature Pattern And Daily Forecast
IMD readings showed Sunday’s maximum at just under 34°C, with minimum temperatures a little above 20°C. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 32°C and 34°C through the week, while night temperatures will gradually fall to the 16–19°C range by the weekend. The forecast mentions partly cloudy and hazy mornings early in the week, clearing out by mid-week to reveal brighter sky conditions and slightly colder nights.
Sunrise, Sunset and Mid-Week Dip
Atmospheric indicators show stable conditions, with no warnings issued for the coming days. Sunset today is expected at 18:01, and sunrise tomorrow around 06:59. A minor dip in temperatures is projected mid-week before a slight rise by December 13, when the maximum could reach 34°C. Humidity remains low, and no rainfall has been recorded in the previous 24 hours.
