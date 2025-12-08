Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Toxic Air Persists, Light Fog Expected Ahead; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday, with most stations recording AQI above 300. As pollution persists, the CM defended government measures, urged citizens to join efforts to reduce rising smog
AQI Levels
Delhi’s pollution levels remained alarming, with AQI readings above 300 at many stations and forecasts indicating that the ‘very poor’ category will continue through the week.
CM Rekha Gupta On Smog
CM Rekha Gupta criticised recent anti-pollution protests, arguing they were politically motivated, and highlighted steps like electric heater distribution, dust-control enforcement, and expanded cleaning operations.
Delhi Temperature
Delhi’s temperatures are expected to stay stable, with partly cloudy skies and misty mornings through mid-December, while minimum temperatures may dip slightly after December 11.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.