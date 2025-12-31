Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Sunny and Pleasant Day for New Year’s Eve
Planning your New Year's Eve in Hyderabad? Get the detailed weather forecast for December 31. Expect a sunny day with temps from 17°C to 29°C, perfect for outdoor plans.
Hyderabad Weather on Wednesday
Hyderabad is expected to have plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, December 31, the last day of the year. The bright and pleasant weather will be perfect for New Year’s Eve plans and outdoor celebrations.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 17°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 17°C. This means the morning will feel cool, followed by a warm and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 31°C. With clear skies and strong sunshine, the afternoon may feel slightly warmer than the actual reading.
On December 31, the sun will rise at around 6:45 am and set at about 5:52 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight to wrap up the year.
Light Breeze
Winds from the east will blow at about 9 km/h. This light breeze will help keep conditions comfortable throughout the day and evening.
