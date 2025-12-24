Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Morning, Mild Afternoon, Cloud Cover Expected
Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for December 24. Expect a cold, mostly cloudy day with temps from 15°C to 28°C and a chilly breeze. Plan your day now!
Hyderabad Weather on Wednesday
Hyderabad is expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, December 24. The day will feel cold again, with thick clouds limiting sunshine for most hours.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will stay near 15°C. This means the morning will be chilly, and the afternoon will remain mild but cool.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 28°C. Even so, the cloud cover will keep the weather from feeling warm during the day.
On December 24, the sun will rise at around 6:42 am and set at about 5:48 pm, giving the city a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Light Winds
Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially during the early morning and evening.
