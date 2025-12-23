- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi woke up on December 23 under thick blanket of toxic smog, fog as air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category. With AQI crossing 400, visibility dropped sharply, disrupting flights and intensifying health concerns
DELHI AIR QUALITY SLIPS INTO ‘SEVERE’ ZONE
On December 23, Delhi continued to struggle with extremely poor air quality as the overall AQI hovered above 400 in the early morning hours. Several parts of the city recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels, with areas like Dwarka, Nehru Nagar and Jahangirpuri reporting AQI readings well beyond the danger mark. Cold weather combined with stagnant air has worsened the situation, allowing pollutants to remain trapped close to the surface. Dense smog and fog together significantly reduced visibility across the city.
FLIGHT OPERATIONS HIT AS VISIBILITY REMAINS LOW
Air travel from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport remained affected due to the combined impact of smog and fog. On December 22, a large number of flights were cancelled and delayed as low visibility disrupted operations. Airport authorities indicated that the after-effects were likely to continue today as well, with passengers reporting delays and rescheduling issues. Official data for December 23 cancellations is awaited and is expected to be updated once released.
HEALTH ALERT AMID COLD WAVE AND POLLUTION
Persistently high pollution levels across Delhi-NCR have raised serious health concerns, especially for children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Medical experts have noted an increase in breathing-related complaints as residents remain exposed to hazardous air. Meanwhile, Delhi is also experiencing a cold wave, with foggy mornings expected to continue over the next few days, further complicating daily life and travel.
