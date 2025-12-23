Image Credit : Twitter

On December 23, Delhi continued to struggle with extremely poor air quality as the overall AQI hovered above 400 in the early morning hours. Several parts of the city recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels, with areas like Dwarka, Nehru Nagar and Jahangirpuri reporting AQI readings well beyond the danger mark. Cold weather combined with stagnant air has worsened the situation, allowing pollutants to remain trapped close to the surface. Dense smog and fog together significantly reduced visibility across the city.