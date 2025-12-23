Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Rain Returns Amid Frost And Cold Wave; Check Forecast
Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Severe frost prevails in Ooty, Kodaikanal areas of Tamil Nadu, there's chance of light rain in southern Tamil Nadu, delta districts due to lower atmospheric circulation. Frost warning has been issued for Nilgiris
Biting Cold
Severe frost is hitting Ooty and Kodaikanal. Intense cold in many districts is disrupting daily life and travel. The weather center has now issued a key update on upcoming rain.
Atmospheric Circulation
A lower atmospheric circulation over southern Tamil Nadu may bring light rain to coastal and delta districts today. The rest of the state will see dry weather with some early morning fog.
Chance of Rain
Tomorrow, light rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Interior regions will remain dry, with some light fog possible in the early morning hours.
Light to moderate rain may occur
From Dec 25-27, light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The weather center also forecasts similar rain for the 28th and 29th.
Frost Warning
Forecast: No major change in minimum temperature until the 25th, but it could be 2-4°C below normal in some areas. Frost Warning: Frost is likely in the Nilgiris district tonight and tomorrow morning.
Chennai Weather Situation
Today, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies with light morning fog. Max temp will be around 29-30°C, and min temp around 20-21°C. Tomorrow will be similar, with a min temp of 21°C.
Warning for Fishermen
TN Coast: Today & tomorrow, winds of 45-55 kmph (gusting to 65) are likely over the Gulf of Mannar & Kanyakumari. Arabian Sea: Similar conditions expected. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.