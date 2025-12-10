Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: City Braces for Dull, Hazy Sunshine and a Cold Morning
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for Dec 10. Expect a chilly day with hazy sunshine, max temps of 29°C, and a steady breeze. Read for full details.
Hyderabad Weather on Wednesday
Hyderabad is expected to have hazy sunshine on Wednesday, December 10. The haze will stay through much of the day, keeping conditions slightly dull and adding to the chilly feel.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 14°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 14°C. This means the morning will start off cold, and the afternoon will stay mild.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel will stay close to the actual temperature, with the haze preventing strong warmth from building up through the day.
On December 10, the sun will rise at around 6:35 am and set at about 5:42 pm, giving Hyderabad a little more than eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the northeast will blow at about 15 km/h. This steady breeze will add to the cool conditions, especially during the morning and evening hours.
