Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons to Persist for 3 More Days
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra continues to experience fluctuating winter conditions, with cool mornings and evenings but warmer afternoons. Mumbai, Pune and nearby districts will see stable, dry weather and mild temperature variations
Mumbai, Thane, Palghar: Mild Chill Persists
Cool mornings and evenings continue across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, with early hours dipping to 17–19°C. Daytime temperatures will rise to about 30–32°C under clear skies. The pattern of dry air, warm afternoons and cool nights will continue for the next few days without major temperature changes.
Pune and Western Maharashtra: Slight Drop in Cold
Pune saw a slight rise in minimum temperature to around 16–17°C compared to yesterday’s 15°C. Daytime will stay close to 30°C, while evenings turn cooler again. Similar mixed conditions are being recorded in Baramati, Ahmednagar, Solapur and Sambhajinagar, where mornings are cold but afternoons warm up to 28–32°C.
Konkan and Central Maharashtra: Clear Skies, Stable Weather
Districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are experiencing mild chill with minimum temperatures around 18–19°C and daytime temperatures reaching 31–32°C. Dry air and clear skies will keep this cold–warm blend steady for the next 2–3 days, with no significant weather changes expected.
